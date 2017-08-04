Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to lineup Friday

Harrison (lower leg) is in Friday's lineup against the Padres.

Harrison has been out since Sunday, when he left the game after lunging into first base while beating out a ground ball. The 30-year-old was able to pinch hit Wednesday, and will return to his typical spot at second base in the two spot of the order for Friday's series opener.

