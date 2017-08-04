Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to lineup Friday
Harrison (lower leg) is in Friday's lineup against the Padres.
Harrison has been out since Sunday, when he left the game after lunging into first base while beating out a ground ball. The 30-year-old was able to pinch hit Wednesday, and will return to his typical spot at second base in the two spot of the order for Friday's series opener.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...