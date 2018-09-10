Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to starting lineup Monday

Harrison will bat sixth and play second base Monday in St. Louis.

He'll be making his first start since Aug. 31. Harrison has been dealing with a cranky hamstring for the last month and has pinch-hit just once in September. He's hitting .379 with two doubles and a homer in 29 career at-bats against Monday starter, Adam Wainwright.

