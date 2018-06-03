Pirates' Josh Harrison: Rides pine Sunday
Harrison is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Harrison got off to a hot start in his first five games following his activation from the disabled list, but the second baseman is now just 4-for-26 (.154) at the plate over his last six starts. He'll take the day off with Adam Frazier set to fill in at second base and bat leadoff.
