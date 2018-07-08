Pirates' Josh Harrison: Rough day at plate

Harrison went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Phillies on Saturday.

Pittsburgh moved the second baseman down to seventh in the batting order Friday and he responded with three hits. Despite that performance, Harrison is slashing .188/.195/.250 in 83 plate appearances since June 13. For the season, he's totaled only four homers and three stolen bases in a thus-far disappointing campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories