Pirates' Josh Harrison: Ruins no-hitter with walkoff homer

Harrison went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers on Wednesday, breaking up Rich Hill's no-hitter and winning the game with a 10th-inning walkoff homer.

Like the rest of the Pirates, Harrison had been nothing more than a victim of Hill's virtuoso performance through nine innings, as he struck out twice against the lefty earlier in the game. This time was different, though, as he sent a 2-1 pitch just over the left-field wall -- not the most impressive homer, but still one for the history books: No other player in MLB history had broken up a no-no with a walkoff homer in extra innings. For fantasy owners' purposes, this is just another bit of help from Harrison, whose 16 homers, 12 steals, 63 runs and .281 average are helpful stats across a wide variety of formats.