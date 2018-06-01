Pirates' Josh Harrison: Scratched Friday with flu

Harrison was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals with flu-like symptoms, but he could be available off the bench, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He was leading off and starting at second base in the initial lineup, but will be replaced by Adam Frazier, who is also leading off. Harrison could appear in this game and it sounds like he could be back in the lineup during this weekend's series against St. Louis.

