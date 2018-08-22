Pirates' Josh Harrison: Sees limited duty Tuesday

Harrison (hamstring) singled in a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday against the Braves.

He remained in the game long enough to run the bases after hitting an opposite-field single. Harrison is 2-for-16 with three strikeouts against Wednesday starter, Julio Teheran, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him ride the bench for another game.

