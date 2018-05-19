Pirates' Josh Harrison: Set to return Sunday
The Pirates plan to reinstate Harrison (hand) from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Harrison began his rehab stint at Double-A Altoona on Monday, totaling 12 at-bats over three games. The 30-year-old is barely a month removed from fracturing the fifth metacarpal on his left hand, but he should reclaim starting duties at second base for Pittburgh upon his return.
