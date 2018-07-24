Pirates' Josh Harrison: Showing signs of rebound

Harrison went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer Monday against the Indians.

He showed no ill effects from a hamstring injury which kept him out of action over the weekend. Harrison, who has missed time the last two seasons with a broken hand due to separate HBP incidents, has been plunked five times in 62 games after totaling 23 HBPs in 128 games in 2017. He recently switched back to his old batting stance (after guarding against HBPs) and his numbers could rise -- provided he avoids getting hit by another pitch.

