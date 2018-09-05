Pirates' Josh Harrison: Sits for fifth straight

Harrison is out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Wednesday against Cincinnati.

Harrison only appeared off the bench once over that stretch. He's battled a hamstring issue for much of the season which caused him to sit for eight games out of nine for a stretch in late August, so it's likely that the issue is persisting, though it's also possible that Adam Frazier, who starts at second base Wednesday, has simply moved ahead of him on the depth chart.

