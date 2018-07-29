Pirates' Josh Harrison: Sitting again in series finale

Harrison is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

The Pirates haven't relayed that Harrison is dealing with an injury, so his absence from the lineup for the second straight day looks like it may be performance-related. With Harrison supplying a listless .250/.282/.365 batting line in 51 games since returning from the 10-day disabled list in late May, it appears his hold on an everyday role may be slipping. Adam Frazier will draw a second consecutive start at second base Sunday in Harrison's stead, while utility man Sean Rodriguez lingers as another option at the keystone for Pittsburgh.