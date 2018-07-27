Pirates' Josh Harrison: Smacks sixth home run

Harrison went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Mets.

Harrison took southpaw Steven Matz deep in the third inning for his sixth home run of the season. Prior to also going deep on July 23, Harrison had not recorded a home run since June 16, making his power profile uninspiring. With only three attempted stolen bases -- all of which have been successful -- Harrison's value is mostly limited due to his ability to score runs batting near the top of the Pirates' lineup.

