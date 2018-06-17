Pirates' Josh Harrison: Swats fourth homer Saturday
Harrison went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a second run scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.
Harrison singled and scored in the first inning before breaking the game open with his two-run shot in the sixth that put the Pirates up 6-1. The 30-year-old now has six multi-hit games this month, a stretch in which he's hitting an impressive .333/.392/.489 with a pair of homers and a stolen base.
