Pirates' Josh Harrison: Takes seat Sunday
Harrison is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
A hamstring injury kept Harrison on the bench for four consecutive contests before he rejoined the lineup for the series opener Friday, finishing 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Harrison didn't experience any reported setbacks coming out of the contest, but he'll nonetheless ride the pine for the second day in a row while manager Clint Hurdle gives Kevin Newman another spin at the keystone.
