Pirates' Josh Harrison: Three hits Tuesday

Harrison went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Harrison was lifted early from Monday's tilt with left shoulder blade discomfort, but he was back in the lineup Tuesday without missing a game and showed no signs of any lingering issues. The three-hit day pushed the 30-year-old's batting average over .300 for the first time since April, as he now sports a .304/.353/.422 slash line on the year.