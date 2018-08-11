Pirates' Josh Harrison: Trending up despite Friday's struggles

Harrison went 1-for-5 against the Giants on Friday, stranding five baserunners.

Although he had a rough night Friday, Harrison has been hitting better lately. Since bottoming out at .249 on July 15, the second baseman has slashed .302/.340/.535 in 47 plate appearances. He missed a week with a hamstring injury in July but now appears fully recovered.

