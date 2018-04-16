Pirates' Josh Harrison: Will get checked out by orthopedic hand specialist

Harrison (hand) will undergo further examination in Pittsburgh after getting hit by a pitch Sunday in Miami, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The second baseman did not have his left hand in a cast or brace, but we probably won't find out the extent of his injury until Monday. Harrison fractured the same hand last September, ending his season prematurely. Adam Frazier and to a lesser extent, Sean Rodriguez, would likely fill in for Harrison in the event he needs to miss any time.