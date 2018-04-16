Pirates' Josh Harrison: Will meet with orthopedic hand specialist

Harrison (hand) will undergo further examination in Pittsburgh after getting hit by a pitch Sunday in Miami, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The second baseman did not have his left hand in a cast or brace, but we probably won't find out the extent of his injury until Monday. Harrison fractured the same hand last September, ending his season prematurely. Adam Frazier -- and to a lesser extent, Sean Rodriguez -- would likely fill in for Harrison in the event he needs to miss any time.