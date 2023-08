Palacios went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Brewers.

Palacios has started three of seven games since being recalled to the majors July 28. He's filled in across the outfield, providing days off to each of Henry Davis, Jack Suwinski and Andrew McCutchen. So long as the primary starters remain healthy, Palacios will likely remain in a depth role, though he does have six hits in 15 at-bats since returning to Pittsburgh.