Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Palacios started four of the past five games and will receive a day off after going 4-for-12 with a walk, three RBI and a run during that span. Connor Joe will take over in right field for Sunday's series finale.
