Smoker was traded to the Pirates on Wednesday, in exchange for Daniel Zamora and cash considerations.

Smoker was recently designated for assignment by the Mets, and will join a new organization for this upcoming season. In 2017, he appeared in 54 games, accruing a 5.11 ERA and 68:32 K:BB in 56.1 innings of relief. The 29-year-old right-hander may begin the year in Triple-A, but will serve as organization depth in the bullpen moving forward.