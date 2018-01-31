Pirates' Josh Smoker: Dealt to Pittsburgh
Smoker was traded to the Pirates on Wednesday, in exchange for Daniel Zamora and cash considerations.
Smoker was recently designated for assignment by the Mets, and will join a new organization for this upcoming season. In 2017, he appeared in 54 games, accruing a 5.11 ERA and 68:32 K:BB in 56.1 innings of relief. The 29-year-old right-hander may begin the year in Triple-A, but will serve as organization depth in the bullpen moving forward.
