Pirates' Josh Smoker: Makes Opening Day roster
Smoker will begin the season as part of Pittsburgh's bullpen, The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The lefty, who compiled a 3.97 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11.1 spring innings, is a benefactor of the team's decision to start 2018 with 13 pitchers. While Smoker has a chance to establish himself in a developing bullpen, the leash will likely be short if he struggles. The Mets designated Smoker for assignment in January after he registered a 5.11 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 56.1 innings.
