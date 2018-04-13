Pirates' Josh Smoker: Moves to Triple-A
Smoker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
The southpaw made five appearances for the Pirates on the young season, but he was shelled in his most recent appearance, allowing four runs in 1.1 frames Wednesday. He'll head back to the minors with Clay Holmes to allow fresh arms to play in Pittsburgh. Smoker's big-league experience could have him returned to the big leagues soon, but for now, he'll be relegated to the Triple-A bullpen.
