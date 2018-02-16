Pirates' Josh Smoker: Searching for better control
Smoker is looking to rebuild his career after coming to Pittsburgh in an offseason trade, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
One of four left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster, Smoker compiled a 10.86 K/9 with the Mets in 2017 (in 56.1 innings). He walked 32 batters, however, finishing with a 5.11 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. The 29-year-old has totaled only 191.2 innings since 2012 due to injury and will need to show improved control to contend for a spot in Pittsburgh's bullpen.
