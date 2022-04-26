VanMeter (illness) is starting at second base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
VanMeter sat out the past two games with an illness but will rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener versus Milwaukee. The 27-year-old is 4-for-18 with a home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base through seven games this season.
