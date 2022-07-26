VanMeter went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Cubs.

VanMeter was one of the few sources of offense for Pittsburgh when he doubled home Tyler Heineman in the fifth inning. VanMeter has had a regular role against right-handed pitching -- starting at either first or second base -- since returning from the injured list on June 27. However, he's hitting just .136 with three RBI and three runs scored across 51 plate appearances in that span, so he could be at risk of losing playing time during the final few months of the season.