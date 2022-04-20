VanMeter went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

VanMeter singled in the top of the fifth inning before later sending a Corbin Burnes cutter over the fence in the seventh frame, producing his first long ball of the season. He came into the contest with only one hit in 10 at-bats, so he'll look to turn Tuesday's multi-hit performance into a trend moving forward.

