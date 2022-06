VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.