VanMeter went 2-for-4 with a triple Monday against the Rockies.
VanMeter tallied his first multi-hit game since May 11, an eight-game stretch during which he collected only three hits across 23 at-bats. He knocked a one-out triple in the fourth inning -- his fifth extra-base hit of the season -- but was ultimately stranded. VanMeter has gotten regular run at second base despite hitting just .184/.235/.329 across 81 plate appearances, but his roster spot could be in jeopardy as the Pirates continue to promote prospects to the big-league level.