VanMeter isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
VanMeter started Saturday's matinee at second base, but he closed out the game behind the plate, marking the first time he's played catcher at the professional level. Roberto Perez (hamstring) was seen on a crutch after the first game of the twin bill, so it's possible VanMeter will be the emergency catcher behind starter Andrew Knapp in Saturday's nightcap. Cole Tucker will start at second base while Diego Castillo takes over at shortstop.