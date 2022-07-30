VanMeter isn't starting Saturday against the Phillies.
VanMeter will head to the bench for a second consecutive game since left-hander Ranger Suarez is on the mound for the Phillies on Saturday. Michael Chavis is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
