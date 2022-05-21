site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 21, 2022
VanMeter will sit Saturday against the Cardinals.
VanMeter hits the bench against debuting lefty Matthew Liberatore. He's only started against three of the 13 southpaws the
Pirates have faced this season. Diego Castillo will get the start at second base.
