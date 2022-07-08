site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: On bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
VanMeter isn't starting Friday's game against the Brewers.
VanMeter is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Aaron Ashby is on the mound for Milwaukee. Kevin Newman is starting at the keystone and batting seventh.
