VanMeter (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
VanMeter was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to an illness and won't re-enter the lineup for the series finale. The 27-year-old may not have been in the lineup regardless of the ailment since lefty Justin Steele is pitching for Chicago. Michael Chavis will cover the keystone to open Sunday's contest.
