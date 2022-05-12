VanMeter went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.

VanMeter drew his first start in the last four games, taking over at second base for Cole Tucker. VanMeter made use of the opportunity, slugging his second homer of the season off Tommy Kahnle in the sixth inning. He then led off the eighth frame with a triple and ultimately came around to score. The Pirates have several young infielders who will likely have the priority for playing time in a rebuilding year, so VanMeter may not earn a regular role without an injury ahead of him.