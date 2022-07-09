VanMeter will sit Saturday against the Brewers.
VanMeter finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row. His off day Friday against lefty Aaron Ashby came as no surprise, but the fact that he remains on the bench Saturday against righty Brandon Woodruff seemingly suggests he's dropping to a bench role. A decrease in playing time is seemingly deserved, as VanMeter is hitting just .197/.267/.320 through 44 games. Kevin Newman, who returned from a groin strain Friday, will make his second straight start at the keystone.