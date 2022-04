VanMeter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After missing a couple of games with an illness, VanMeter checked back into the lineup for Tuesday's 12-8 loss to Milwaukee and struck out in both of his at-bats. The lefty-hitting VanMeter will retreat to the bench Wednesday with southpaw Aaron Ashby on the hill for the Brewers, allowing Michael Chavis to pick up a start at second base.