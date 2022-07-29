VanMeter isn't starting Friday's game against the Phillies.
Most of VanMeter's recent starts have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a day off with southpaw Bailey Falter on the mound for the Phillies on Friday. Michael Chavis is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
