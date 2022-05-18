site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Sits against southpaw
VanMeter isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Left-hander Drew Smyly is on the mound for the Cubs on Wednesday, so VanMeter will take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Michael Chavis will start at the keystone and bat third.
