VanMeter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting VanMeter took a seat against a southpaw starter (Aaron Ashby) in Saturday's 7-4 win, but he'll remain on the bench while the Pirates oppose a righty (Brandon Woodruff) in the series finale. Michael Chavis will pick up another start at first base at VanMeter's expense, but both players could soon be on the outs for playing time at the position with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) expected to return from the injured list during the upcoming week.