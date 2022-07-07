site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Sitting against lefty in Game 1
VanMeter is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.
VanMeter will take a seat as the Pirates take on left-hander Mike Minor in Game 1. Michael Chavis will get the start at second base and bat third in the contest.
