Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Sitting versus southpaw
VanMeter is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
VanMeter has a 1.008 OPS over his past eight games but will head to the bench Tuesday since lefty Julio Urias is on the mound for Los Angeles. Diego Castillo will man the keystone in his place.
