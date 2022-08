VanMeter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting VanMeter will be on the bench for the fourth time in five games, this time with a righty (Spenser Watkins) taking the hill for the opposition. Michael Chavis will get the nod at first base Sunday, but Bligh Madris -- who is manning right field in the series finale -- looks to be the preferred option at the position over both Chavis and VanMeter at the moment.