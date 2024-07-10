Share Video

Link copied!

Palacios went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Brewers.

Palacios took over in the leadoff spot Tuesday with Andrew McCutchen getting a day of rest, though it also marked his second time atop the order in Pittsburgh's last five games. Palacios had his path to playing time partially cleared with Edward Olivares optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

More News