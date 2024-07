The Pirates will recall Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Since returning from the Triple-A injured list June 11, Palacios has slashed .362/.423/.511 with a homer and six RBI in 52 plate appearances. He'll now join the big-league outfield unit in an effort from the Pirates to get more production out of their outfielders, as Jack Suwinski (.542 OPS) and Michael Taylor (.492 OPS) have struggled at the plate all season.