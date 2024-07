The Pirates recalled Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Palacios got a late start to the season at Indianapolis due to injury, but he collected a .934 OPS since returning last month. It's possible Palacios will get some run in the outfield with the Pirates struggling to find production from the center and right field spots, but he will begin Thursday's game versus the Cardinals on the bench.