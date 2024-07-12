Palacios is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
Palacios started the previous four games and went 3-for-16 with two homers and four RBI. Bryan Reynolds, Michael Taylor and Jack Suwinski will start from left to right in the outfield against Chicago lefty Garrett Crochet.
