Palacios was designated for assignment Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Palacios was in the mix as a starting outfielder in Pittsburgh entering spring training, but the signing of Tommy Pham hurt his standing on the roster. He also didn't help his chances by hitting .211 with no extra-base hits across 19 Grapefruit League at-bats.
