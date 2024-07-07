Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The lefty-hitting Palacios will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started both of the past two games, going 2-for-6 with three walks and three runs scored. Though he's not assured a regular role just yet, Palacios might have performed well enough in his last two starts to have emerged as the Bucs' preferred option in right field over Edward Olivares, who was withheld from the lineup for the past three contests after going 3-for-21 with two walks and no extra-base hits over his prior six starts. The righty-hitting Olivares is back in the lineup Sunday over Palacios while the Pirates take on southpaw Sean Manaea.