Brubaker (arm) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Brubaker has been ramping up his throwing program over the last week or so and will return to the mound to make one final start in 2022. He's hurled a career-high 141.1 innings and owns a 4.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 145:53 K:BB heading into Tuesday's outing.